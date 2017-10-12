Target stores hosting seasonal hiring event this weekend

Anyone looking for a seasonal job will have a chance for an interview this weekend.

Target says it is hosting hiring events this Friday through Sunday at all of their stores. The company says they plan to hire about 100,000 seasonal workers across the country, plus 4,500 at its distribution centers.

Potential employees can go to Target stores between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to meet the team, learn about available positions and have the opportunity to interview on the spot.

Job seekers can apply ahead of time on Target's website.