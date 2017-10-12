Puppy dropped off at Janesville shelter after being thrown into Rock River

Humane society officials say someone dropped off a dog that had been thrown into the river in Janesville.

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin posted on Facebook this week about the puppy. The post says a man was out fishing when he saw a young person walk the dog on Memorial Bridge in Janesville, unhook its leash and throw it into the Rock River. The dog was able to swim to the shore and the man picked him up.

Shelter officials are wondering where the dog came from and whether he may have been stolen. The shelter asks anyone who might have information about this dog to send them a message.