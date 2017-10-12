Rockford man arrested after grocery store robbery

A Rockford man is arrested for robbing a customer at the Dollar General on Charles Street as he walked out of the store with his groceries.

Police say 34 year old Justin Martin punched the victim and took his groceries while the customer stood in the foyer of the store.

Martin ran off on foot and police later found Martin near the intersection of 1st and Jefferson Streets.

Martin faces charges of robbery - aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

