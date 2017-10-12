Construction on Alpine Road wraps up in Loves Park

Drivers in Loves Park can breathe a sigh of relief today. A major construction project on Alpine Road at Harlem Avenue is completed.

Businesses in the area said the terrible conditions on Alpine Road led to drivers avoiding the area all together which hurt the businesses in the area.

The construction was a part of a 13 million dollar project with the city of Rockford that passed 4 years ago that was meant to restore the condition of Alpine Road.

There's still a lot of work that needs to be done on the rest of Alpine Road. City officials say the entire project will be completed next summer, but officials will work to keep all lanes up through the winter.

North Main Street is on schedule to be completed in 2018, Spring Creek's improvement work will wrap up this upcoming November and work over on Harrison will also finish before winter.