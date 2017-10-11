Alpine construction in Loves Park over

Drivers in Loves Park can breathe a sigh of relief now that a major construction project is over.
City officials celebrated the completion of the alpine road construction at Harlem Rd. Wednesday afternoon. The $13 million project was funded by a sales tax the city passed four years ago. Project leaders say Alpine's bad condition meant drivers avoided the area. Now they hope people will get back on the road and in the process visit the businesses along the way.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.