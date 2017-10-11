Federal grant allows program to restart at Children's Safe Harbor

Winnebago County announces it will get a grant that will help keep children safe from domestic violence.

This means a childcare's advocacy center in Rockford will be able to reinstate its supervised visitation service.

"This is particularly important because while we were without this service, people were being ordered supervised visitation," said Megan Brechon, the director of the childcare's Safe Harbor. "Still, however, they may have had to provide that in a way that is not as safe as we can."

childcare's Safe Harbor had to suspend its supervised visitation since February when it ran out of grant money. But now that service will start back up after the Department of Justice announces a $550,000 grant for the program. It gives children a safe space to see their parents in an unsafe situation.

"We know that often times children are the innocent victims caught up in domestic violence situations and we know they have very little voice and so we know that we have to do a little extra to make sure they're safe and we know they're safe," said Winnebago County Judge Rosemary Collins.

Officials also announced October is Domestic Violence Awareness month in Winnebago county.