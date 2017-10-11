Coroner doesn't suspect foul play in Emily Anderson's death, still doesn't know cause

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says Emily Anderson's death does not appear to be suspicious. However, his office still doesn't know how she died.

Loves Park Police say the 25-year-old vanished from a Machesney Park Steak 'N Shake back in June.

Since then, Anderson's friends and family made it their mission to find answers.

They organized several search parties, handed out hundreds of missing person's fliers and merchandise that read #BringEmilyHome --- anything to keep Anderson's case at the forefront of the community's minds.

Emily Anderson leaves behind her father, two sisters, and nieces. Loved ones say this time of year is difficult for them because Halloween was Anderson's favorite holiday.

We reached out to the family today who did not want to go on camera but gave us the following statement.

It says in part --

"At this point we need some privacy and seclusion to process the news of Emily's passing. Our family is devastated and broken; we will not let this break us. We will remember the good times to get us through these rough times. We still do not have many details and there are a lot of unanswered questions we have for the coroner and the police," Caitlin Dull, Emily Anderson's sister says.

It could take weeks before the coroner has a cause of death for Anderson. Hintz spoke to us on camera yesterday about what to expect in the weeks ahead.

"We're going to work very hard at that there's a number of studies and tests we're going to have to do and hopefully at the end of that road, we'll have an answer for them as well," Hintz says.

Loves Park Police would not comment on camera but say this is an ongoing investigation. We will be sure to bring you any updates as soon as they are available.