Historic Route 20 Association aims to make U.S. 20 a historic highway

A group is on a road trip to try and make U.S. 20 a historic highway.

The Historic Route 20 Association wants to inspire visitors to explore small town America along Highway 20 and preserve its history. The group is taking a road trip along U.S. 20 to speak to local visitor's organizations to get them on board for the idea. President and Founder of the Historic Route 20 Association, Bryan Farr, is in Freeport on Wednesday and will visit Rockford Thursday.

Farr said he was inspired by Route 66 and because U.S. 20 is the longest highway in the U.S., stretching from Boston, Mass. to Newport, Ore.

Back in 2014, the association unveiled its first historic U.S. Route 20 sign in Painesville, Ohio.