Suspect arrested in child sex abuse case in Freeport

Freeport Police have arrested a man on allegations he sexually abused a child over the summer.
Arnold Yenney, 55, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual abuse and criminal exploitation of a child (under the age of 13). He was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.
Police say the charges stem from an alleged sexual abuse case from July involving a child in Freeport.
Yenney is now being held on $800,000 bond.
