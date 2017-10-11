Suspect arrested in child sex abuse case in Freeport

Freeport Police have arrested a man on allegations he sexually abused a child over the summer.

Arnold Yenney, 55, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, criminal sexual abuse and criminal exploitation of a child (under the age of 13). He was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.

Police say the charges stem from an alleged sexual abuse case from July involving a child in Freeport.

Yenney is now being held on $800,000 bond.