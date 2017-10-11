Free FAFSA help at Rock Valley College

Last year, billions of dollars in federal aid went unused because college students didn't fill out their FAFSA. Rock Valley College wants to make sure students in our area don't miss out on that funding.

FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. On Wednesday, RVC financial aid staff will help parents and students complete their FAFSA for free.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. at the student center on RVC's main campus at 3301 N. Mulford Rd.

Attendees should plan to bring the following (if available):

· Social Security Number. Be sure it is correct!

· Your Alien Registration Number, if you (the student) are not a U.S. citizen.

· Your 2016 federal tax returns, W-2's, and other records of income.

· Banking statements and records of investments (if applicable).

· Records of untaxed income (if applicable).

· An FSA ID to sign electronically. (This can be created beforehand at fsaid.ed.gov, or at the time of application).



Please note:



· Parental information is required unless you are at least 24 years of age.

· Only parents who do not have a Social Security number can enter 000-00-0000 on the FAFSA.

· Use income records for the year prior to the academic year for which you are applying: for instance, if you are filling out the 2018 - 2019 FAFSA, you will need 2016 income information.