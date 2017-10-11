Winnebago County Sheriff's Office announces roughly 80 layoffs

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana says his department is in the process of notifying roughly 80 employees of layoffs that will go in to effect by the end of the month.



Caruana says all reserve deputies will be notified of layoffs, with their last day being Oct. 20. He says 10 of those deputies will be called back to work as courthouse security.



The sheriff's office will also notify 10 corrections officers of their layoffs, with their last day being Oct. 26. The corrections officers currently work at the jail. Sheriff Caruana says the layoffs will impact jail security, but hallways and pods will still be manned by corrections officers.



"The public is safe, I want to stress that," Sheriff Caruana says.



He says the 80 personnel layoffs remedy the more than $4 million budget cut dealt to his department in 2018 fiscal year.

Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney said the mixture of less revenue, higher costs and spending, and the inability of the board to keep dipping into reserve money forced the board to make these cuts.

"This was a tough budget," Haney said Sept. 28, the night the budget was passed. "Unfortunately people are impacted in terms of employees that didn't create the problem that we have to readjust to now. That is very sad, I feel awful about that. That being said we need to be living in our means as we go forward and focused on our priorities."