Emergency management drills in Rockford, Cherry Valley Wednesday afternoon

Firefighters, police and emergency crews from around the area will be conducting simulated emergency management exercises Wednesday afternoon.

Crews will be participating in a simulated detonation outside the BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford, also well as a vehicular assault and barricaded subject scenario in Cherry Valley.

In downtown Rockford, the simulation will take place in the 300 block of Elm Street from Main to Church, and the 200 block of South Main from Elm to Chestnut.

The exercises will take place from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Authorities want to stress that this will only be a practice drill and not an actual emergency.