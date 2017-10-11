Police: Suspect punched man, stole groceries before running away

A Rockford man has been arrested for allegedly attacking another man and stealing his groceries.

Justin Martin, 34, has been charged with robbery, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the Dollar General in the 1000 block of Charles Street just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a strong arm robbery.

The victim told police that a man punched him and stole his groceries while he stood in the foyer of the store. He then ran away from the area.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Martin, near the intersection of 1st and Jefferson streets a short time later. Officers arrested him after a short foot chase and took him to jail.