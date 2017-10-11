Officials confirm body found in the Rock River is Emily Anderson

Three days after a car with a body inside is pulled from the Rock River, the Winnebago County Coroner confirms the body is 25-year-old Emily Anderson of Loves Park.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says an examination last night by a forensic odontologist was able to positively identify the body as Anderson. An autopsy was also completed Tuesday, but the preliminary cause of death is pending further studies

On Monday, officials confirmed the car pulled out of the river was registered to Anderson.

Police say Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 9800 block of Fantail Place in Roscoe around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle in the water. Someone swimming in the river saw a car antenna coming out of the water and called 911.

Divers from Harlem Roscoe Fire searched the water and discovered that it appeared the car was the same one that belonged to Emily Anderson, the Loves Park woman who had been missing since June 19. Loves Park Police detectives were then called to the scene.

Police say that after the car was removed from the water, it was discovered that a body was inside. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the body was badly decomposed.

The Loves Park woman was reported missing since June 19. The last place she was seen was Steak n Shake in Machesney Park around 2 a.m.

Emily Anderson's death is under investigation by Loves Park Police Department.

