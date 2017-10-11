Foxconn official: No word on second site until 2018

A Foxconn Medical Group official says no decision will be made on whether the electronics giant will open a secondary facility in Wisconsin until next year.

Charlie Alvarez is a senior adviser to the president of the Taiwan-based company. He tells the Wisconsin State Journal in a story published Wednesday that the Madison and Milwaukee areas are leading contenders for a medical-related facility, should Foxconn decide to open one.

That location would be in addition to the massive display screen factory planned for Racine County in southeast Wisconsin.

Alvarez says no decision will be made on the medical facility until all the papers are signed on the main factory, which is expected to employ thousands.

Alvarez was in Madison on Tuesday to discuss Foxconn's medical group work at the Wisconsin Biohealth Summit.