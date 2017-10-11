One juvenile dead, 6 others hurt in one-car crash in rural Stephenson County

A juvenile has died after a single car crash Tuesday night in unincorporated Waddams Grove in Stephenson County.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Galena Road and Schudt Street, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office. Officials say a Ford Taurus was going west on Galena Road when the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a tree. Three adults and 4 juveniles were in the car.

One juvenile was found dead at the scene. The 6 others in the car were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital. Two juveniles were later transported to Rockford Memorial Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Names are being withheld until the family is notified. This crash is under investigation.