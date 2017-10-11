Mike Ditka apologizes about comment on racial oppression

More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert

More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert

More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert

More than a week after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history investigators are still stumped about why a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others at a country music concert

Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded

Meryl Steep, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Keaton are among the stars weighing in on the firing of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein from the company he co-founded

The last surviving member of the Kerner Commission says he remains haunted the panel's recommendations on US race relation and poverty were never adopted but he is hopeful they may one day

The last surviving member of the Kerner Commission says he remains haunted the panel's recommendations on US race relation and poverty were never adopted but he is hopeful they may one day

First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for babies in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.

First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for babies in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.

New York City is getting an enormous, immigration-themed exhibition by the activist artist Ai Weiwei

New York City is getting an enormous, immigration-themed exhibition by the activist artist Ai Weiwei

New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015

New York City prosecutors say they didn't have enough evidence to prove a model's claim Harvey Weinstein groped her breasts in 2015

In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfire

In Southern California, most evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters successfully battle a wildfire

The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17

The death toll from wildfires raging in Northern California has now grown by two to 17

CHICAGO (AP) - Mike Ditka has apologized for saying he wasn't aware any racial oppression over the last 100 years in the United States.

The famed Chicago Bears coach came under fire for making the comments during a radio interview on Monday about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. He issued an apology the next day, saying he was talking about professional football and not society as a whole.

"I have absolutely seen oppression in society in the last 100 years," the Hall of Fame tight end and Super Bowl-winning coach said in statement to WGN-TV in Chicago. "The interview was about the NFL and related issues. That's where my head was at."

The interview aired before the Chicago Bears played the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

The 77-year-old old Ditka has previously made harsh comments about players who take a knee, which has sparked fierce debate about issues such as patriotism and protest. He said he would bench players who didn't stand during the anthem.

Ditka went further on Monday, saying he didn't know what "social injustices" players are protesting.

"There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of," he said.

Ditka's comments triggered a quick backlash, with many chastising him for seemingly ignoring or not knowing about Jim Crow Laws that enforced racial segregation and the lynching of African Americans that occurred well into Ditka's lifetime.

"Great coach ... clueless person," tweeted retired NFL player Steve Smith.

Even in Chicago, where Ditka is revered, the reaction was critical and incredulous.

"It's so ridiculous, it's hard to have a conversation about it," Carmen DeFalco, an ESPN radio host in Chicago, told Chicago television station WLS-TV. "I don't know how you could grow up in this country - especially when he did - and be completely unaware of something as significant as the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.