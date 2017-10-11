CherryVale Mall to be closed on Thanksgiving Day, will open Black Friday

The CherryVale Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24.

CBL Properties, the owner and manager of the mall made that announcement Wednesday. CBL Properties' President and CEO says the decision comes after the support the company says it received for closing the mall on Thanksgiving Day last year, and based on feedback from retailers and employees.

Department stores, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to be open on Thanksgiving Day, however access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. Friday.