Man shot in Rockford late Tuesday

Rockford Police say a 30-year-old man is recovering from being shot Tuesday night in Rockford.

Police were responding to a shots fired call at the 2400 block of Elm Street around 11:30 p.m when they found the victim on arrival.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No word on the severity of his injuries or any suspect information at this time.

We'll continue to provide updates as they become available.