State to hold opioid listening tour

As opioid addiction grows in the state of Illinois, government officials are stepping in to see what they can do about it. The governor's new opioid task force meets in Chicago tomorrow to launch its listening tour.

Experts on the opioid task force will hear from those on the front lines of this opioid epidemic.

A nurse from Rockford will speak who treats overdose patients, and her son is currently in recovery.

Chicago is the first stop on the tour. The task force team will make its way to Rockford soon to hear from those impacted by this crisis.

Last year, 29 people were murdered in Winnebago county. In the same time period, 96 people died from drug overdoses. Seventy-three of those deaths were related to heroin use.