Search underway for missing woman in Boone County

An 88-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease is missing in Boone County.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are helping them look for Frances "Babe" Briggs. Briggs was last seen in the 3000 block of Bloods Point Rd. That's in the southern portion of Boone County.

Briggs was wearing a long sleeve denim shirt, jeans, gray shoes, red ball cap, and carrying magazines. She is approximately 5'00" tall, weighs 125 lbs, with white hair and green eyes.

If anyone has seen her please call Boone County Sheriff's Office at (815) 544-2144