Card collection of every Chicago Cubs baseball player on sale in Rockford

What is possibly the biggest collection of the Chicago Cubs baseball cards is here in Rockford and is up for sale

The Collector's Bench is a sports memorabilia store here in Rockford that now has every cubs baseball player's card from 1887 to today.

A collector in Rockford, who wishes to remain anonymous, reached out to shop for help selling it.

Shop owner Brad Parvin estimates the collection is worth upwards of six figures, saying it's very rare for someone to have all these cards.

"I mean to have everything from a span of two centuries is pretty incredible. It's pretty long so it's pretty rare. I would bet that in this shop or in this collection we have the largest Cubs collection in total in the country."

Parvin says that he wants the baseball cards to land in the hands of the Cubs team to be put in a museum for every fan to go see.