After exit from OSF, Blue Cross Blue Shield will be accepted at MercyHealth

The same day OSF Health System announces Blue Cross Blue Shield has terminated its contract, MercyHealth System announces it will start accepting it.



In a news release sent around 5 p.m., the MercyHealth says it will start accepting Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois starting at the first of the year. The release says MercyHealth patients with commercial insurance with Blue Cross PPO will have full in-network access to MercyHealth's integrated hospitals, physicians and services throughout Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties.



Meanwhile, OSF will stop participating in Blue Cross Blue Shield Illinois networks effective January 1, 2018.



A notice posted on OSF Healthcare's website this morning says Rockford's campus is included in this. Commercial PPO's and all Blue Choice and EPO products are included in this cut.



According to a senior VP at OSF, the physician group was not terminated by Blue Cross, meaning specialists that provide services outside of the actual hospital are not affected by this announcement. Those services will remain in network.



However, any services rendered at the hospital starting Jan. 1, will now be considered out of network services, meaning all outpatient and inpatient services will no longer be covered.



OSF says the contract termination was prompted by Blue Cross Blue Shield.



After multiple attempts to speak with officials from OSF in Rockford, a spokesperson said only a prepared statement could be made available. All other matters would be handled through the corporate headquarters in Peoria.

