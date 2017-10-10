New AP high school football poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

New AP high school football poll

 Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (10)      (7-0)      109    1     
  2.  Maine  South                          (6-1)      97      2     
  3.  Loyola                                    (6-1)      83      3     
  4.  Marist  (1)                            (7-0)      78      4     
  5.  Barrington                            (7-0)      64      T5   
  6.  Homewood-Flossmoor            (6-1)      58      T5   
  7.  Huntley                                  (6-1)      48      7     
  8.  Bolingbrook                          (6-1)      14      NR   
  9.  Lyons                                      (6-1)      13      NR   
10.  Naperville  Central            (5-2)      11      8     
   Others receiving votes: Naperville North 10, Hinsdale Central 7, Gurnee Warren 4, Stevenson 2, Oswego 2, St. Charles East 2, South Elgin 2, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A
School                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (5)              (7-0)      113    2     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (5)        (6-1)      105    1     
  3.  Glenbard  West  (2)          (6-1)      99      3     
  4.  Normal  Community            (7-0)      78      4     
  5.  Batavia                              (7-0)      75      5     
  6.  St.  Charles  North          (6-1)      50      8     
  7.  St.  Rita                            (5-2)      36      9     
  8.  Hononegah                          (7-0)      25      NR   
  9.  Lincoln-Way  Central      (6-1)      23      10   
10.  Wheaton  North                  (6-1)      19      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 18, Willowbrook 5, Jacobs 4, Benet 4, Rockford Auburn 3, Lincoln Park 2, Hersey 1.

Class 6A
School                                                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (13)                                        (7-0)      130    1     
  2.  Crete-Monee                                                      (6-1)      110    4     
  3.  Cary-Grove                                                        (5-2)      87      5     
  4.  DeKalb                                                                (6-1)      78      6     
  5.  Nazareth                                                            (6-1)      75      2     
  6.  Normal  West                                                      (6-1)      63      7     
  7.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Springfield)        (5-2)      49      3     
  8.  Providence                                                        (5-2)      38      NR   
  9.  Montini                                                              (5-2)      28      10   
10.  Lakes  Community                                              (6-1)      17      8     
   Others receiving votes: Lemont 17, Danville 8, St. Laurence 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Riverside-Brookfield 4, Peoria Central 2.

Class 5A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Phillips  (11)              (7-0)    119    1     
  2.  Sterling  (1)                (7-0)    109    2     
  3.  Dunlap                            (7-0)    86      4     
  4.  Highland                        (7-0)    82      3     
  5.  Antioch                          (7-0)    74      5     
  6.  Decatur  MacArthur      (6-1)    61      T8   
  7.  Morton                            (6-1)    38      10   
  7.  Washington                    (5-2)    38      T8   
  9.  Centralia                      (5-2)    19      6     
10.  Hillcrest                      (5-2)    12      7     
   Others receiving votes: Triad 9, Rich Central 5, Payton 4, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 2, Rochelle 1, Lindblom 1.

Class  4A                                 
School                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Rochester  (11)                (7-0)      110    1     
  2.  Herscher                            (7-0)      94      3     
  3.  Johnsburg                          (7-0)      88      4     
  4.  Dixon                                  (7-0)      74      5     
  5.  Morris                                (6-1)      63      2     
  6.  Althoff  Catholic            (6-1)      53      6     
  7.  Effingham                          (6-1)      36      7     
  8.  Coal  City                          (6-1)      25      T8   
  9.  Rock  Island  Alleman      (5-2)      18      NR   
  (tie)  Herrin                          (6-1)      18      10   
   Others receiving votes: Raby 15, Taylorville 10, Chicago Sullivan 1.

Class 3A
School                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (11)                              (6-1)      118    1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (1)                              (7-0)      107    2     
  3.  Williamsville                                    (7-0)      99      3     
  4.  Byron                                                    (7-0)      80      4     
  5.  Carlinville                                        (7-0)      66      6     
  6.  Monticello                                          (6-1)      57      7     
  7.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic      (6-1)      42      9     
  8.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                          (6-1)      34      5     
  9.  Elmwood-Brimfield                            (6-1)      15      8     
10.  Peotone                                                (6-1)      13      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Anna-Jonesboro 10, Fairfield 9, Wilmington 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Vandalia 2, Watseka Coop 1.

Class 2A
School                                                    W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (11)                (7-0)      117    1     
  2.  Farmington  (1)                            (7-0)      106    2     
  3.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley      (7-0)      92      3     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock              (7-0)      81      4     
  5.  Downs  Tri-Valley                        (6-1)      64      5     
  6.  Rockridge                                      (6-1)      51      7     
  7.  Westville                                      (7-0)      49      6     
  8.  Orion                                              (6-1)      39      9     
  9.  Maroa-Forsyth                              (6-1)      35      8     
10.  Fieldcrest                                    (6-1)      9        10   
   Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 8, Trenton Wesclin 5, Aurora Christian 2, Alton Marquette 1, Clifton Central 1.

Class 1A
School                                                        W-L          Pts    Prv
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (8)                            (7-0)      106    1     
  2.  Tuscola  (3)                                      (7-0)      100    2     
  3.  Forreston                                          (6-1)      90      3     
  4.  Annawan-Wethersfield                    (6-1)      64      5     
  5.  Carrollton                                        (7-0)      52      7     
  6.  Shelbyville                                      (6-1)      48      6     
  7.  Red  Hill                                            (7-0)      29      T10
  8.  Ottawa  Marquette                            (6-1)      26      8     
  9.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)      (6-1)      24      4     
10.  Athens                                                (6-1)      23      9     
   Others receiving votes: Fulton 21, Aquin 11, Princeville 5, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 2, Argenta-Oreana 1.

