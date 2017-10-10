New AP high school football poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (10) (7-0) 109 1

2. Maine South (6-1) 97 2

3. Loyola (6-1) 83 3

4. Marist (1) (7-0) 78 4

5. Barrington (7-0) 64 T5

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 58 T5

7. Huntley (6-1) 48 7

8. Bolingbrook (6-1) 14 NR

9. Lyons (6-1) 13 NR

10. Naperville Central (5-2) 11 8

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 10, Hinsdale Central 7, Gurnee Warren 4, Stevenson 2, Oswego 2, St. Charles East 2, South Elgin 2, Oswego East 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (5) (7-0) 113 2

2. East St. Louis (5) (6-1) 105 1

3. Glenbard West (2) (6-1) 99 3

4. Normal Community (7-0) 78 4

5. Batavia (7-0) 75 5

6. St. Charles North (6-1) 50 8

7. St. Rita (5-2) 36 9

8. Hononegah (7-0) 25 NR

9. Lincoln-Way Central (6-1) 23 10

10. Wheaton North (6-1) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 18, Willowbrook 5, Jacobs 4, Benet 4, Rockford Auburn 3, Lincoln Park 2, Hersey 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (13) (7-0) 130 1

2. Crete-Monee (6-1) 110 4

3. Cary-Grove (5-2) 87 5

4. DeKalb (6-1) 78 6

5. Nazareth (6-1) 75 2

6. Normal West (6-1) 63 7

7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5-2) 49 3

8. Providence (5-2) 38 NR

9. Montini (5-2) 28 10

10. Lakes Community (6-1) 17 8

Others receiving votes: Lemont 17, Danville 8, St. Laurence 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Riverside-Brookfield 4, Peoria Central 2.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (11) (7-0) 119 1

2. Sterling (1) (7-0) 109 2

3. Dunlap (7-0) 86 4

4. Highland (7-0) 82 3

5. Antioch (7-0) 74 5

6. Decatur MacArthur (6-1) 61 T8

7. Morton (6-1) 38 10

7. Washington (5-2) 38 T8

9. Centralia (5-2) 19 6

10. Hillcrest (5-2) 12 7

Others receiving votes: Triad 9, Rich Central 5, Payton 4, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 2, Rochelle 1, Lindblom 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) (7-0) 110 1

2. Herscher (7-0) 94 3

3. Johnsburg (7-0) 88 4

4. Dixon (7-0) 74 5

5. Morris (6-1) 63 2

6. Althoff Catholic (6-1) 53 6

7. Effingham (6-1) 36 7

8. Coal City (6-1) 25 T8

9. Rock Island Alleman (5-2) 18 NR

(tie) Herrin (6-1) 18 10

Others receiving votes: Raby 15, Taylorville 10, Chicago Sullivan 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (11) (6-1) 118 1

2. Tolono Unity (1) (7-0) 107 2

3. Williamsville (7-0) 99 3

4. Byron (7-0) 80 4

5. Carlinville (7-0) 66 6

6. Monticello (6-1) 57 7

7. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) 42 9

8. Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) 34 5

9. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-1) 15 8

10. Peotone (6-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Anna-Jonesboro 10, Fairfield 9, Wilmington 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Vandalia 2, Watseka Coop 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (11) (7-0) 117 1

2. Farmington (1) (7-0) 106 2

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0) 92 3

4. Hamilton West Hancock (7-0) 81 4

5. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 64 5

6. Rockridge (6-1) 51 7

7. Westville (7-0) 49 6

8. Orion (6-1) 39 9

9. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) 35 8

10. Fieldcrest (6-1) 9 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 8, Trenton Wesclin 5, Aurora Christian 2, Alton Marquette 1, Clifton Central 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (8) (7-0) 106 1

2. Tuscola (3) (7-0) 100 2

3. Forreston (6-1) 90 3

4. Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) 64 5

5. Carrollton (7-0) 52 7

6. Shelbyville (6-1) 48 6

7. Red Hill (7-0) 29 T10

8. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 26 8

9. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (6-1) 24 4

10. Athens (6-1) 23 9

Others receiving votes: Fulton 21, Aquin 11, Princeville 5, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 2, Argenta-Oreana 1.