New AP high school football poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (10) (7-0) 109 1
2. Maine South (6-1) 97 2
3. Loyola (6-1) 83 3
4. Marist (1) (7-0) 78 4
5. Barrington (7-0) 64 T5
6. Homewood-Flossmoor (6-1) 58 T5
7. Huntley (6-1) 48 7
8. Bolingbrook (6-1) 14 NR
9. Lyons (6-1) 13 NR
10. Naperville Central (5-2) 11 8
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 10, Hinsdale Central 7, Gurnee Warren 4, Stevenson 2, Oswego 2, St. Charles East 2, South Elgin 2, Oswego East 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lake Zurich (5) (7-0) 113 2
2. East St. Louis (5) (6-1) 105 1
3. Glenbard West (2) (6-1) 99 3
4. Normal Community (7-0) 78 4
5. Batavia (7-0) 75 5
6. St. Charles North (6-1) 50 8
7. St. Rita (5-2) 36 9
8. Hononegah (7-0) 25 NR
9. Lincoln-Way Central (6-1) 23 10
10. Wheaton North (6-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 18, Willowbrook 5, Jacobs 4, Benet 4, Rockford Auburn 3, Lincoln Park 2, Hersey 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (13) (7-0) 130 1
2. Crete-Monee (6-1) 110 4
3. Cary-Grove (5-2) 87 5
4. DeKalb (6-1) 78 6
5. Nazareth (6-1) 75 2
6. Normal West (6-1) 63 7
7. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5-2) 49 3
8. Providence (5-2) 38 NR
9. Montini (5-2) 28 10
10. Lakes Community (6-1) 17 8
Others receiving votes: Lemont 17, Danville 8, St. Laurence 5, Oak Lawn Richards 4, Riverside-Brookfield 4, Peoria Central 2.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Phillips (11) (7-0) 119 1
2. Sterling (1) (7-0) 109 2
3. Dunlap (7-0) 86 4
4. Highland (7-0) 82 3
5. Antioch (7-0) 74 5
6. Decatur MacArthur (6-1) 61 T8
7. Morton (6-1) 38 10
7. Washington (5-2) 38 T8
9. Centralia (5-2) 19 6
10. Hillcrest (5-2) 12 7
Others receiving votes: Triad 9, Rich Central 5, Payton 4, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 2, Rochelle 1, Lindblom 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (11) (7-0) 110 1
2. Herscher (7-0) 94 3
3. Johnsburg (7-0) 88 4
4. Dixon (7-0) 74 5
5. Morris (6-1) 63 2
6. Althoff Catholic (6-1) 53 6
7. Effingham (6-1) 36 7
8. Coal City (6-1) 25 T8
9. Rock Island Alleman (5-2) 18 NR
(tie) Herrin (6-1) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Raby 15, Taylorville 10, Chicago Sullivan 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (11) (6-1) 118 1
2. Tolono Unity (1) (7-0) 107 2
3. Williamsville (7-0) 99 3
4. Byron (7-0) 80 4
5. Carlinville (7-0) 66 6
6. Monticello (6-1) 57 7
7. Bloomington Central Catholic (6-1) 42 9
8. Decatur St. Teresa (6-1) 34 5
9. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-1) 15 8
10. Peotone (6-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Anna-Jonesboro 10, Fairfield 9, Wilmington 4, Sesser (S.-Valier) 3, Vandalia 2, Watseka Coop 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling Newman (11) (7-0) 117 1
2. Farmington (1) (7-0) 106 2
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (7-0) 92 3
4. Hamilton West Hancock (7-0) 81 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (6-1) 64 5
6. Rockridge (6-1) 51 7
7. Westville (7-0) 49 6
8. Orion (6-1) 39 9
9. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) 35 8
10. Fieldcrest (6-1) 9 10
Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 8, Trenton Wesclin 5, Aurora Christian 2, Alton Marquette 1, Clifton Central 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8) (7-0) 106 1
2. Tuscola (3) (7-0) 100 2
3. Forreston (6-1) 90 3
4. Annawan-Wethersfield (6-1) 64 5
5. Carrollton (7-0) 52 7
6. Shelbyville (6-1) 48 6
7. Red Hill (7-0) 29 T10
8. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 26 8
9. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (6-1) 24 4
10. Athens (6-1) 23 9
Others receiving votes: Fulton 21, Aquin 11, Princeville 5, Camp Point Central 3, Dakota 2, Argenta-Oreana 1.
