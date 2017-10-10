Arrest made in Belvidere gas station armed robbery

Belvidere Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a gas station robbery that occurred over the summer.

Tayvionne Fleming, 24, of Belvidere, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police say officers were called out to the Murphy Oil USA, 2005 Gateway Center Drive in Belvidere around 3:20 a.m. Friday, August 11. Witnesses told police two men wearing masks came into the gas station and forced the clerk to the ground at gunpoint.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and merchandise. They then demanded the safe open and when the clerk could not open it, one of the suspects hit the clerk with his gun.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and some store merchandise before running away from the area.

Fleming is now in custody and is being held in the Boone County Jail on $150,000 bond.

The investigation into this case is on-going and police say additional charges are anticipated.

