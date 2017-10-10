Autopsy complete on body found in car in river; no ID yet

The Winnebago County Coroner says an autopsy was completed Tuesday on a body found inside a car pulled from the Rock River Sunday, but the identity of the person is still not known.

Coroner Bill Hintz says the body is that of a female and the preliminary cause of death is pending further studies.

He says a forensic odontologist will conduct an examination Tuesday night to determine the identity of the person, but it could take several more days before her identity is known.

Police say Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 9800 block of Fantail Place in Roscoe around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle in the water. Someone swimming in the river saw a car antennae coming out of the water and called 911.

Divers from Harlem Roscoe Fire searched the water and discovered that it appeared the car was the same one that belonged to Emily Anderson, the Loves Park woman who had been missing since June 19. Loves Park Police detectives were then called to the scene.

Authorities have confirmed that the car in the water belonged to Anderson.

Family members of Emily Anderson, the 25-year-old Loves Park woman who has been missing since June, along with members of her search party, were on the scene Sunday night.

Loves Park Police say Anderson was last seen at a Machesney Park Steak 'N Shake on June 19. Friends and family of Anderson have been searching for her ever since.

The death is still under investigation by the Loves Park Police Department.

Authorities still searching for answers after finding Emily Anderson's car