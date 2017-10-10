Two arrested in connection with Saturday morning armed robbery

Rockford Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a grocery store over the weekend.

Jamell Jackson, 36, of Rockford, has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of weapon and no FOID. Police have also arrested a 17-year-old Rockford male who has been charged with armed robbery and on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

Police say officers were called out to Pueblo Meats and Produce in the 900 block of Cunningham Street around 8:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects armed with handguns came into the store and demanded money. One of the suspects attacked an employee and hit him several times in the head with his gun.

The suspects then ran away from the area after stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

On Monday police found Jackson and the teen, who matched the descriptions of the suspect from the robbery, and arrested them. Police say two handguns were found inside the suspect vehicle.

Jackson is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. Police have not released the name of the other suspect due to his age.