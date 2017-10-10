CherryVale Mall to host job fair next week

CherryVale Mall is hosting job fair next week for workers searching for a variety of positions.

The event is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 17, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the mall, 7200 Harrison Avenue in Rockford.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes, dress for an interview and be ready to talk to potential employers.

Employers are looking to hire for both full and part-time positions. There are opportunities for both seasonal and permanent jobs.

Jobs are available at the CherryVale Mall, Sears, Bergner's, Rue 21, Dakota Watch, Maurices, The Shoe Dept., Aeropostale, Panda Express, Gymboree, Crazy 8, Express Factory, and more. Click here for more information.

No appointments are necessary and applicants will be seen on a first come, first served basis.