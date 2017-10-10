OSF hospitals dropping participation in Blue Cross network at end of year

Nearly all OSF hospitals in Illinois will stop participating in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Illinois network beginning January 1, 2018, including OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A notice posted to OSF Healthcare's website said OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in downstate Alton will be the only OSF facility in Illinois to retain Blue Cross Blue Shield's PPO network after the end of the year. The hospital system said the termination was prompted by the insurer.
OSF said Commercial, BCBS PPO, all Blue Choice and EPO products will be terminated.
"It is our hope that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will realize the value of having OSF HealthCare hospitals in its network for its members, and rescind its termination," said the hospital in a post on its website.
Click here to learn more about which health plans can be used at OSF locations.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield has released the following statement in response to OSF's announcement:
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is committed to our members, our group customers, as well as the communities we serve. Our current PPO and BlueChoice® contracts with St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford and St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, each a part of the Order of St. Francis HealthCare System (OSF), no longer serve BCBSIL’s aim to continue to broaden our members’ access to network providers and further enhance our network and product offerings. Our mission is to continue to provide access to quality, cost-effective healthcare in Illinois. That includes creating and designing networks that balance access and affordability of care. We are open to continuing contract discussions with the goal of reaching an agreement that benefits our members and customers.”
