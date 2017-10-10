OSF hospitals dropping participation in Blue Cross network at end of year

Nearly all OSF hospitals in Illinois will stop participating in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Illinois network beginning January 1, 2018, including OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

A notice posted to OSF Healthcare's website said OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in downstate Alton will be the only OSF facility in Illinois to retain Blue Cross Blue Shield's PPO network after the end of the year. The hospital system said the termination was prompted by the insurer.

OSF said Commercial, BCBS PPO, all Blue Choice and EPO products will be terminated.

"It is our hope that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois will realize the value of having OSF HealthCare hospitals in its network for its members, and rescind its termination," said the hospital in a post on its website.

