Trump challenges Tillerson to compare IQ tests

President Donald Trump is challenging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to "compare IQ tests" if Tillerson did indeed ever call Trump a "moron" as reported.

Trump tells Forbes magazine: "I think it's fake news. But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

The president spoke with the magazine Friday. A story was published online Tuesday.

Trump's tense relationship with Tillerson burst into public view last week. An NBC News story claimed Vice President Mike Pence had to talk Tillerson out of resigning this summer, and that Tillerson had called Trump a "moron."

Tillerson said he never considered resigning. His spokeswoman said he never used such language. Trump and Tillerson are scheduled to have lunch Tuesday with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.