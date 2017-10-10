Keep the rain gear handy Tuesday

You'll notice some distinct changes in our weather pattern today. Along with significantly cloudier skies, temperatures will stay on the cool side with a chance for showers. We will only warm a few degrees over the course of the day, ending up around 60 degrees this afternoon.

Keep the rain gear handy as we go throughout the day. A few hit or miss showers are possible this morning. As we get into the middle portion of the day, that shower chance will build and spread across northern Illinois. Later this evening, a few moments of moderate to heavy rainfall are possible. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder, but for the most part thunderstorm activity will be limited. A northeast wind, however, will gust to 25-30 mph, blowing that rain around later today.

Rain activity will continue off and on overnight and into Wednesday morning. Around half an inch of rain is likely. Some spots may see upwards of an inch to an inch and a half of rain due to periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. I'm not too concerned about flooding because we've been so dry and the ground will quickly absorb the water. Low-lying roads or areas that usually struggle to drain may hold some water.

Stay warm and dry!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp