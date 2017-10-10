Oreo begins mystery flavor sweepstakes - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Oreo begins mystery flavor sweepstakes

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for a lucky guess.

Anyone who can figure out Oreo's limited edition "mystery flavor" could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.

Five $10,000 prizes are also being offered.

You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period.

Visit (oreomystery.com) for more details.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.