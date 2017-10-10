Oreo begins mystery flavor sweepstakes

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for a lucky guess.

Anyone who can figure out Oreo's limited edition "mystery flavor" could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.

Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.

Five $10,000 prizes are also being offered.

You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period.

Visit (oreomystery.com) for more details.

