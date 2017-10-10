Oreo begins mystery flavor sweepstakes

Oreo is offering a sweet prize for a lucky guess.
Anyone who can figure out Oreo's limited edition "mystery flavor" could be eligible for a chance to win $50,000.
Those who guess the correct flavor through November 30th will be considered for the grand prize.
Five $10,000 prizes are also being offered.
You're only allowed one guess each day during the sweepstakes period.
Visit (oreomystery.com) for more details.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.