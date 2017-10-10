Rockford man in hospital after being shot

Police responded to a report of shots fired late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 2400 block of Elm Street at 11:35 pm Monday night.
Upon arrival, officers found a 30 year old male who had been struck by gunfire.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
There is no information on a suspect as of now.
