Rockford man in hospital after being shot

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Police responded to a report of shots fired late Monday night. 

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Elm Street at 11:35 pm Monday night. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 30 year old male who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no information on a suspect as of now. 

