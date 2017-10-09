Authorities still searching for answers after finding Emily Anderson's car

The Rock River is quiet now--a far cry from Sunday night when police and sheriff's deputies swarmed a Roscoe neighborhood.

"The sheriff's department received a 9-1-1 call regarding some people that were swimming in the river," Dept. Chief Shane Lynch with the Loves Park Police Department says.

That because a neighbor near Fantail Place noticed an antenna poking out through water. It was a car. Police say crews worked to pull the car out of the water-- and found a decomposed body inside.



That car was registered to Emily Anderson -- a Loves Park woman who vanished from a Machesney Park Steak N' Shake in June. But while they know it's her car, they don't know yet if the body is her.



13 News reached out to Anderson's family-- who was on the scene when authorities pulled the car from the water.

They declined to comment.

Police say just a few months ago the Department of Natural Resources used sonar technology in that area of the river -- but found nothing.

"At that time, they didn't find anything. As to why that was, it could be because of the high water that we had in the summer," Lynch says.

Since Emily's disappearance, her friends and family worked tirelessly to encourage the community to keep coming forward with answers and tips.

It's a case that social media by storm -- including a website www.bringemilyhome.com to post any updates or planned events regarding the case. They've also organized search parties, handed out hundreds of missing person posters and bumper stickers and other merchandise to be sure no one would forget Emily Anderson.

It's something the loves park police department says it wants to keep seeing.

"Police can't do everything alone. I mean, a lot of the information we get is coming from the community or from the family and we need them to keep calling us if they have information regarding Emily's disappearance," Lynch says.

More information -- investigators hope help solve the mystery behind Emily Anderson's disappearance.

The Winnebago County Corner's Office says it's set to perform an autopsy on the body tomorrow morning.

