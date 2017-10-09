FHN offering drive-through flu shots

The drive-through is a quick way to get a coffee, a cheeseburger and now a flu shot.

Freeport Health Network has two opportunities for people to get drive-through flu shots.

You don't have to leave your car. Just pull up, fill out a form, pay and get your shot.

The first chance to do this is Tuesday, October 17 from 4 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. If you can't make it then, there's another opportunity on Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The drive-thru shots are available at the FHN Family Healthcare Center off West Fairway Drive.

It's recommended everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot this year.

Adults under 65 years of age will get a quadrivalent vaccine that protects against 4 strains of influenza for $28.

Those over 65 will receive a high-dose version of the vaccine ($62). There will be no out-of-pocket expense if you are covered by Medicare Part B.