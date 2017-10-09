Several Rockford area golfers punch tickets to state

Monday was a big day for high school golfers, with most Sectional tournaments taking place around the state. Several golfers from the Rockford area will continue their seasons this weekend at state.

2-A GIRLS BARRINGTON SECTIONAL

The Rockford Co-op golf team missed out on qualifying for state by three strokes, finishing fourth in the team standings. However, Kristen Sayyalinh shot a 76 and Madasyn Pettersen shot a 77 to advance as individuals. Freeport's Maxine Nesemeier shot a 74 to advance as well. Boylan finished in ninth place as a team, with Alli Erdmier shooing a team-best 86.

1-A GIRLS STILLMAN VALLEY SECTIONAL

Rockford Lutheran continued its postseason dominance, taking home a Sectional championship with a 43 stroke victory over the second place team. Natalie Hooper won Medalist honors with a 74. Caitlin Schoepfer shot an 89, Finley Rock an 85 and Brighton Young an 84. Rochelle's Megan Thiravong qualified for state with a 78. Other state qualifiers from the area include Stockton's Megan Gille, Byron's Regan Larson and Aquin's Sedona Smith.

1-A BOYS ROCKFORD SECTIONAL

Winnebago's Marcus Smith won Medalist honors on the first hole of a playoff, carding a 68 to advance to state. Rockford Christian finished third as a team, punching a ticket to state as well. Riley Hogan shot a 72, followed by Owen Hultman with a 74 and Kody Page with a 76 to pace the Royal Lions. Stockton's Alex Staver is heading to state with a 73.

3-A BOYS GURNEE SECTIONAL

A couple of area golfers qualified for state from this Sectional tournament, including DeKalb's Jack Paeglow with a 72 and Belvidere North's Bennett Baker with a 78.