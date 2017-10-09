Tornado hit Madison, Wis. Saturday afternoon

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service were in Dane and Columbia counties in Wisconsin Monday to survey damage from a tornado.

The NWS says an EF-0 tornado hit the east side of Madison around 5 p.m. Saturday. The peak wind speed was between 70-80 miles per hour.

Meteorologists say that although tornadoes in this part of the country are not common for October, they are not unprecedented.

There have not been reports of injuries associated with the storms.

WREX sister-station WKOW in Madison reports the storms cause significant damage to homes and trees in Madison.