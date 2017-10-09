Gas prices down nearly a nickel around Rockford

The price of gas around Rockford has dropped over the past week.

The average price for a gallon of gas now sits at $2.39, down 4.6 cents from last week.

Nationally, gas prices sit at $2.47 per gallon, a 6 cent drop.

In Rockford, prices are 16.4 cents higher than they were a year ago, and 16.9 cents lower than one month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.33 per gallon, down 4 cents from last week; Madison, $2.28 per gallon, down 3.7 cents from last week; Chicago, $2.59 per gallon, down 7.4 cents from last week.

Information from www.gasbuddy.com