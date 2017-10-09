Loves Park Police: Car found in river belonged to Emily Anderson; no ID yet

Loves Park Police have released more information after a body was found inside a car that was pulled from the Rock River Sunday.

Police say Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 9800 block of Fantail Place in Roscoe around 4 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle in the water. Someone swimming in the river saw a car antennae coming out of the water and called 911.

Divers from Harlem Roscoe Fire searched the water and discovered that it appeared the car was the same one that belonged to Emily Anderson, the Loves Park woman who had been missing since June 19. Loves Park Police detectives were then called to the scene.

Police say that after the car was removed from the water, it was discovered that a body was inside. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the body was badly decomposed.

Authorities have not identified the body at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Family members of Emily Anderson, the 25-year-old Loves Park woman who has been missing since June, along with members of her search party, were on the scene Sunday night.

Loves Park Police say Anderson was last seen at a Machesney Park Steak 'N Shake on June 19. Friends and family of Anderson have been searching for her ever since.