Bustos endorses Pritzker in Democratic race for governor

Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17th District) is adding her name to the list of lawmakers endorsing JB Pritzker in the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

The East Moline Democrat endorsed Pritzker at a Monday morning press conference in Peoria. Pritzker has picked up several key endorsements, including the Illinois Democratic County Chairmen's Association over the weekend.

Later in the day, Bustos and Pritzker were headed to Moline to open a district office for Pritzker's campaign.