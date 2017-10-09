INSPIRING 815: Honoring those who make our area a better place to live

Civility. It's a word that many of us have heard, but unfortunately, something not all of us practice on a daily basis.

Being civil to one another in all aspects of our lives is challenging, especially in today's political and social climate. However, there are a number of people in our community who do lead a life a civility and their commitment should be recognized.

13 WREX is launching a new initiative called "Inspiring 815." This campaign, similar to our "Teacher of the Week" and "Athlete of the Week" initiatives, will recognize and honor individuals and organizations in our community who inspire us all to conduct ourselves in a way that is honest, respectful, considerate and kind.

We need your help to find people in our community who you think are worthy of winning this weekly award. Who do you know that goes above and beyond to make our great community a better place to live? Please send us your nominations. You can fill out a nomination form on our Inspiring 815 page at WREX.com.

This project is being done in partnership with the community organization 815 Choose Civility and sponsored by Riverside Dental Center.