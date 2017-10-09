Members of WREX family run the Chicago Marathon

Alex Kirchner & Elliot Grandia, along with their running partners, following the marathon

Sunday was the 40th annual Chicago Marathon.

Thousands of participants ran the fourth largest marathon race in the world, including several runners from the Stateline and members of the WREX staff.

13 News morning anchor Elliot Grandia and Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner ran the race Sunday.

Elliot finished with a time of 3:13, while Alex finished with a time of 3:25. Alex and Elliot were joined by some other Stateline runners: Beth Johnson from Loves Park ran the race; Kevin and Katie Simmons competed in their first marathon; Hannah Cornelius ran her third marathon, but first in Chicago; and Sarai Guerrero also competed in the marathon yesterday.

American Galen Rupp won the men's portion of the marathon with a time of 2:09:20. He is first American man to win the race since 2002.

On the women's side, Ehtiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won with a time of 2:18:31.