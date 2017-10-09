One person dead after two-car crash on South Alpine and Route 20

Rockford Police say someone has died after a two-car crash on South Alpine Road at Bypass 20.

An identity and other injuries are not known at this time. We will continue to update this story.

Rockford Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of South Alpine Road at Bypass 20 due to a serious injury accident.

Police say South Alpine is closed between Linden Road and the westbound on ramp to Route 20.

A serious injury accident occurred Monday morning to cause the closures.

South Alpine between Linden Road and the southbound to westbound Bypass 20 exit are closed, as is the eastbound Bypass 20 exit to South Alpine Road.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes Monday morning as this area will be closed to traffic for several hours.