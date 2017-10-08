UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner confirms body recovered from car in the Rock River

UPDATE: Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz confirms a body was found in the vehicle pulled out of the Rock River Sunday night. Hintz says the body is badly decomposed and no identification of this person will be released tonight.

Authorities on scene say they are not able to confirm the make and model of the car, only saying the vehicle was coupe.

We do not expect any further updates from authorities tonight, but we will continue to follow this story closely for you and bring you any updates as soon as we get them.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputies and the Winnebago County Coroner are on the scene of a car recovery from the Rock River near McDonald Road and 251 in Roscoe.

A tow truck is currently working to pull the car from the river. According to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, it remains to be seen if there's a body within this vehicle.

Family members of Emily Anderson, the 25-year-old Loves Park woman who has been missing since June 18, along with members of her search party are also on the scene. Police tell 13 WREX that they will not speculate on whether this incident is related and will wait to get a positive identification before releasing any other information.

13 WREX will continue to update this story as we receive more information.