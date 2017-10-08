Friday Night Football - Week 7 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its seventh set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 7 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. Austin Guy (Orangeville) - 31 carries, 327 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns vs Hiawatha

2. Dallas Washington (Hononegah) - 24 carries, 142 rushing yards, 1 touchdown vs Auburn

3. Noah Kellerman (Rockford Christian) - 191 total offensive yards, 4 total touchdowns vs Winnebago

4. Caleb Henderson (Boylan) - 28 carries, 145 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns vs Freeport

5. WRITE IN (Submit your candidate to sports@wrex.com)