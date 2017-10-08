Rockford Fire says one person was injured in a high rise fire on 7th Street

Rockford Fire says one person was injured in a high rise fire on - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon just after 4 p.m. for a high rise fire at 310 7th Street. 

According to fire officials, the fire was accidental and the building's sprinkler system kept the fire under control. It was contained to one apartment on the 9th floor. 

One patient was transported to the hospital with minor burn injuries. Officials say the biggest concerns is water damage from the sprinkler system.  The department says it's unclear at this point if any residents will be displaced because of this water damage.  

