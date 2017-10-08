Two people shot in Rockford on Sunday afternoon - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two people shot in Rockford on Sunday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

According to the Rockford Police Department two people were shot just after 2 p.m. today on Albert Avenue.  

When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds.  Both victims were treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is encourage to call the Rockford Police Department or Crimestoppers at (815) 963-7867.

