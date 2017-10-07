Nate makes U.S. landfall as Category 1 Hurricane

At 7:00 PM CDT, Hurricane Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds at the time of landfall were 85 mph. Nate continues to push north around 20 mph. Nate will make a second landfall overnight or Sunday morning in the northern Gulf Coast. Tropical storm force winds continue to stretch across the Gulf Coast and life-threatening storm surge is a concern tonight from southeast Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.

Nate is the 14th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Nate is also the third hurricane to make landfall in the continental United States (Harvey, Irma, and Nate). The last time three hurricanes made landfall in the continental U.S. was back in 2008 (Dolly, Gustav, and Ike).

A turn to the northeast is anticipated on Sunday. As Nate treks across the Southeast, heavy rain will spread from the Gulf Coast to the Appalachians.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp