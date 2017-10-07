Orangeville football rolls to Saturday win at Hiawatha

The Orangeville Broncos are one win away from playoff eligibility, defeating Hiawatha 55-24 in Kirkland on Saturday to bring their record to 4-3 this season.

Austin Guy has transitioned to running back after starting the season at quarterback, and the move paid big dividends for the Broncos offense on Saturday. Guy tore up the field for 327 rushing yards on 31 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Orangeville has home games against East Dubuque and Stockton remaining on their schedule, one win shy of that magic 5th win to be eligible for the IHSA postseason. The Broncos have not made the playoffs since 2010, and were one win shy of qualifying last year.