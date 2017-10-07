Jordan Spates, the man accused of shooting a Winnebago County Sheriff's Deputy, is in custody in Georgia

According to Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana the man accused of shooting one of his deputies is in custody in Georgia.

On Friday, October 6, 2017, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives and TAC Team members developed information about the possible location of Jordan D. Spates, who was wanted for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer with a Firearm, in connection of the September 23rd shooting of a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Detectives reached out for assistance from the Rockford FBI Office who obtained an Unlawful Flight to Avoid Apprehension warrant, and in turn received assistance from the Atlanta FBI. Atlanta FBI, along with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Police, Atlanta Police Department, and Atlanta Violent Fugitive Unit set up surveillance in the suspected area. After several hours of surveillance, those agencies were able to locate Spates in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta. Surveillance was maintained until daylight hours on October 7, 2017. The CLEO Atwater SWAT team and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s SWAT team executed a search warrant on the residence in which Spates was observed. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Spates was taken into custody without incident.

Sheriff Gary Caruana would like to express his appreciation of all the hard work of the Winnebago County Detectives and TAC Team members who work endless hours the past two weeks. The Sheriff also expresses his gratitude to the Rockford FBI and the Atlanta area law enforcement officials that aided in the apprehension of Spates.

Spates will be lodged in the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting extradition to Rockford, Illinois. The Sheriff anticipates further arrests in the near future for person(s) who may have aided in Spates’ flight.